Kenya: 300 Families Left Homeless After Floods Engulf Nyatike

4 May 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ian Byron

Over 300 families displaced by floods in Nyatike sub-county have appealed for help from the national government.

The families have been homeless for the past two weeks after River Kuja broke its banks, flooding several villages in the area

Some of the affected villages include Angugo, Nyora, Modi and Lwanda.

West Kanyuor location chief Philip Opolo said over 200 families were displaced in Kakelo-Kakoth sub-location and 100 more are from Karapolo and West Kanyuor sub-locations.

The affected families are currently seeking refuge in schools.

Besides displacing families, Mr Opolo said the floods have destroyed farms and road networks exposing residents to more challenges.

He said the ongoing construction of Migori-Sori road has diverted the course of the waters causing more flooding.

Mr Sospeter Odege, a former administrator, said the bulging population seeking shelter in schools is risky because Covid-19 containment protocols are not being properly observed because of scarcity of resources.

The county government said it set aside Sh10 million to mitigate disaster associated with the long rains.

But residents said they have received no support so far.

Meanwhile, boda boda riders in Awendo have threatened not to pay cess to the Migori county government because of bad roads.

The riders said several roads in the area are impassable forcing them to use longer routes.

Awendo boda boda chairman James Owiro said county officials have ignored their plight for a long time.

"It is sad that we are forced to pulll our motorcycles in muddy roads yet we pay revenue to the county government. From next week, we have resolved not to pay cess until the roads are fixed," Mr Owiro told the Nation.

Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

