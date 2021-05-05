Kenya: Only Nyayo Stadium Fit to Host World Cup Qualifiers - CAF

Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi is the only venue that has been approved by the Confederation of African Football (Caf) to host Kenya's Group E 2022 World Cup qualifiers matches.

Harambee Stars will take on The Cranes of Uganda on June 5 at the venue in their first group match.

Despite hosting the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers match between Kenya and Egypt on March 25, which ended in a 1-1 draw, Kasarani is missing in the list of stadiums approved by Caf to host the first two matches of the qualifiers.

In an April 21 letter addressed to Football Kenya Federation (FKF), Caf decried the poor state of Kasarani, their main concern being weak floodlights and the dressing rooms not being up to the international standards.

Other areas of concerns cited by the contiental body include lack of enough sitting area for officials and tplayers during matches, poor sanitary facilities, lack of a proper centre, the doping control room not fully equipped and no fixed individual seats in all areas of the stadium.

As a result, the federation was fined Sh600,000 and ordered to pay the amount within seven days of the notice.

Nation Sport could not independently confirm if these are the reasons which led to the venue not being approved by Caf.

Sports Stadia Director General Pius Metto and FKF president Nick Mwendwa were not available for comment over the matter, as they failed to respond to calls and texts.

Since President Uhuru Kenyatta opened the upgraded Nyayo National Stadium in September 2020, its use has been limited.

The December 12 match between champions Gor Mahia and Ulinzi Stars is the only FKF-PL match that has taken place in the venue.

Other football matches that have been staged at the venue include Gor Mahia's Caf Champions League matches against APR and CR Belouzidad and Confederation Cup contest against Napsa Stars.

Harambee Stars' friendlies against South Sudan and Tanzania in March were also staged at the venue. Harambee Stars are expected to start preparations for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers on May 27, two weeks after the resumption of FKF-PL league.