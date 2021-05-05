Kenya: Turkana County Starts Livestock Restocking for Bandit Attack Victims

The Turkana County government has rolled out a livestock restocking programme that will see victims of bandit attacks along the border with West Pokot counties benefit from free goats and sheep.

According to Deputy Governor Peter Lotethiro, 400 households in Kaputir Ward, which was the worst hit, will be given five goats and sheep each, while 116 households in Lobokat Ward will get six animals each.

"The restocking programme is aimed at rebuilding pastoralist economic assets and livelihoods after losing their livestock to bandits a few years ago. Locals in Kainuk, Kakong and Loyapat villages were among the worst affected by the attacks before a successful disarmament exercise cemented peace at the border," Mr Lotethiro said.

He called on people living at the border to continue embracing peace, which he said is critical in attracting development projects both from the devolved unit and other partners.

Cross-border trade

The deputy governor said that through the Ministry of Agriculture, the county is committed to turning the once battle fields at the border into farms.

He challenged parents to ensure all their children go to school as they embrace cross-border trade with the neighbouring Pokot community in order to cement peace.

The county's Pastoral Economy Executive Philip Aemun said the livestock restocking programme is a budgeted activity aimed at improving the living standards of residents at the border.

Mr Aemun said that livestock keeping is the mainstay at the border, noting that enough livestock vaccines and veterinary drugs have also been procured for disease control.

Lobokat Ward MCA David Erukudi lauded the initiative, noting that many families at the border were rendered poor after all their livestock were either raided and their breadwinners either killed or injured.

"Giving victims of bandit attacks livestock is a noble idea of rebuilding their lives" Mr Erukudi said.