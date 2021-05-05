Kenya: Ex-Gor, Kakamega Homeboyz Assistant Coach Lands New Role

4 May 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Cecil Odongo

Former Kakamega Homeboyz and Gor Mahia assistant coach Patrick 'Pato' Odhiambo was on Tuesday unveiled as head coach of Tanzanian Premier League side Biashara United on a two-year deal.

"The management of Biashara United has today officially introduced our new head coach Patrick Odhiambo," read a statement on the club website.

The former Sony Sugar tactician said his main objective is to ensure the team finishes in fourth position and build a formidable and competitive squad for next season.

Biashara United are currently fourth in the Vodacom Premier League table on 44 points after 28 matches. Simba SC tops the log on 61 points from 25 games.

Odhiambo will be filling the void left by former Kenyan international and Sony Sugar coach Francis Baraza, who led Biashara for the better part of the season, before joining another Tanzania side Kagera Sugar in March, 2021.

"I appreciate that I have this opportunity to coach this great club and my first time as a coach outside Kenya. Having impressed at Sony, won the league with Gor Mahia and learnt alot in my short stint with Kakamega Homeboyz, I will do my best to ensure this club does well and offer stiff competition to other teams," he told Nation Sport from Musoma, Tanzania.

"I believe I have enough experience to steer the team to greater heights," he added.

The former Agrochemical tactician joined Gor Mahia in June 2019 and left in December 2020. In 2018, he led Sony Sugar to an impressive fifth place finish.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Controversy Around East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline Continues
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania's President Suluhu Jets Into Kenya, Meets Kenyatta

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.