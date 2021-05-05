Kenya: Governor Wangamati Faults MCAs in Village Jobs Row

Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati has criticised MCAs who are opposed to the hiring of village administrators.

He told locals to ignore the MCAs opposed to the exercise, terming them enemies of progress.

Last week, the assembly warned the Executive against diverting funds meant for employing ECDE teachers and Vocational Training Centres' (VTC) tutors to hiring of village administrators.

This comes even as the Assembly's public accounts committee has summoned the governor to appear before it on Tuesday to shed light on the employment of the village administrators.

Already interviews for the recruitment of the village administrators that started on Friday last week in Webuye East Sub County is ongoing.

Governor Wangamati has vowed to have the village administrators hired in the county, as is already the case in other counties in Western region.

No funds allocated

"Whether the MCAs likes it or not, I'm going to ensure our youths are hired as village administrators," Wangamati said.

The assembly has maintained that it had not allocated any funds for hiring village administrators in 2020/2021 financial year.

However, the governor said the hiring of village administrators could have commenced in 2019 but the exercise was held back by court battles.

"Now that the courts have given us a go ahead to employ village administrators, I'm going to ensure the process goes on," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The governor also assured the people of Bungoma of his commitment to continue investing in education by awarding scholarships to the bright and needy students, saying education is the only way to guarantee a better life for children from poor backgrounds.

This comes even as the County Assembly of Bungoma has warned the executive to stop tussling with the Assembly membership over the process.

Teachers and tutors

In a press release by the Assembly public communication officer Erick Ngobilo, the Assembly said that it takes seriously allegations that some elements at the County Executive of Bungoma are hell bent on disregarding its resolutions on the hiring of village administrators.

"It is worth noting that there are no funds allocated in the current financial year for recruitment of village administrators," Ngobilo said in the statement.

"The County Public Service Board (CPSB), an independent board created by the Constitution should strive to operate free from interference," he went on.

Ngobilo further said the shortlisting for the positions of ECDE teachers and VTC tutors has already been done and interview dates set.

He stated that the County Assembly will stop at nothing to ensure the process runs to its logical conclusion.

"Those elements in the County Executive imagining that they can stop this process and use the funds to hire Village administrators are daydreaming," said Ngobilo.