Kenya, Tanzania Agree on Plans for Gas Pipeline

4 May 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Aggrey Mutambo

Kenya and Tanzania on Tuesday signed a deal to start working on a gas pipeline from Dar es Salaam to Mombasa, in what their leaders said was part of a long-term project to share energy resources.

At a joint press conference in Nairobi, Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu and Kenya's Uhuru Kenyatta generally said they had agreed to build more interconnecting infrastructure, starting with the gas pipeline and roads.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Cooperation in Natural Gas Transportation means the countries' ministers of energy can start negotiating the design, cost and other logistical needs for the pipeline to be erected.

A joint communique said it will enhance "energy sufficiency" with Kenya keen on importing gas from Tanzania's nascent plant.

Work begins

No timelines were given but President Suluhu said respective technocrats have been directed to start working on it immediately.

"That is a long-term project ... we are thankful that today we have signed an agreement ... what remains is implementation," she said.

"We have agreed on the need to ease the transportation of key energy resources and have reached one such understanding on the transportation of gas. What we need to do now is start implementing the project."

The development means both sides are scoring early wins as Tanzania starts a new life under President Suluhu.

In Nairobi, her host said the two countries must build their close cultural and historic ties to ensure the people benefit from interactions.

"We are connected by a common culture: we have a common language and heritage. We do not take Tanzania just as a neighbourly country. We consider it a brotherly country. We have agreed to work on the main highway between Malindi through Lungalunga to Bagamoyo," President Kenyatta said.

"We also agree that we will work on resumption of transportation services on Lake Victoria, which were useful in the movement of people and goods from Jinja to Kisumu, and to Mwanza and Bukoba."

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Controversy Around East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline Continues
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania's President Suluhu Jets Into Kenya, Meets Kenyatta

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.