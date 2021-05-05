Ethiopia: PM Encourages Citizens to Get Voter Cards Utilizing Extended Period

Maria Gerth-Niculescu/Deutsche Welle
An Ethiopian flag marks a polling booth in Hawassa (file image).
4 May 2021
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has urged today citizens that have not registered yet to utilize the extended period and get their voter cards.

In his official account, he disclosed that the weekly evaluation of electoral preparations with regional chief administrators and the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia has continued.

Saying that voters registration is progressing well, the prime minister called on citizens that have not registered yet to utilize the extended period and get their voter cards.

He stated that security assignment to polling stations are also being and will be deployed in the coming weeks.

The premier stressed that Ethiopians are ultimately the builders and guardians of democracy.

Read the original article on ENA.

More on This
How Ready is Ethiopia for June 2021 Polls?
Ethiopia Names Tigray Opposition Forces as Terror Groups
The Three Major Challenges Facing Ethiopia
Challenges Ahead For Ethiopia as 2021 Polls Loom
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ENA

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Controversy Around East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline Continues
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania's President Suluhu Jets Into Kenya, Meets Kenyatta

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.