Ethiopia: PM Encourages Citizens to Get Voter Cards Utilizing Extended Period

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has urged today citizens that have not registered yet to utilize the extended period and get their voter cards.

In his official account, he disclosed that the weekly evaluation of electoral preparations with regional chief administrators and the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia has continued.

Saying that voters registration is progressing well, the prime minister called on citizens that have not registered yet to utilize the extended period and get their voter cards.

He stated that security assignment to polling stations are also being and will be deployed in the coming weeks.

The premier stressed that Ethiopians are ultimately the builders and guardians of democracy.