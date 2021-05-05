South Africa: No Room to Manoeuvre As ANC High Command Seals Ace's Step Aside Fate

analysis

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule will face suspension and a disciplinary hearing if he refuses to step aside at the weekend's National Executive Committee meeting.

The governing party's secretary-general, Ace Magashule, ran out of runway when the ANC's National Working Committee (NWC) decided on Monday, 3 May, that party members who face criminal charges had to step aside.

Magashule is the most prominent ANC leader who must step aside, but the decision affects about 30 other party members who also face criminal charges.

Magashule tried to stop the party from releasing the media statement which revealed that the party's high command, its National Working Committee, had endorsed the March meeting where Magashule and others were given 30 days to step aside or face suspension. The 30 days are up.

The media release went ahead despite his protestations. Magashule, backed by his allies, including National Executive Committee (NEC) member Tony Yengeni, fought tooth and nail against the step-aside rule.

They argued that many other NEC members, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, national chairperson and Cabinet member Gwede Mantashe, treasurer-general Paul Mashatile and other members of the NEC also had allegations of...