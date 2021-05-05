South Africa: No Room to Manoeuvre As ANC High Command Seals Ace's Step Aside Fate

4 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ferial Haffajee

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule will face suspension and a disciplinary hearing if he refuses to step aside at the weekend's National Executive Committee meeting.

The governing party's secretary-general, Ace Magashule, ran out of runway when the ANC's National Working Committee (NWC) decided on Monday, 3 May, that party members who face criminal charges had to step aside.

Magashule is the most prominent ANC leader who must step aside, but the decision affects about 30 other party members who also face criminal charges.

Magashule tried to stop the party from releasing the media statement which revealed that the party's high command, its National Working Committee, had endorsed the March meeting where Magashule and others were given 30 days to step aside or face suspension. The 30 days are up.

The media release went ahead despite his protestations. Magashule, backed by his allies, including National Executive Committee (NEC) member Tony Yengeni, fought tooth and nail against the step-aside rule.

They argued that many other NEC members, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, national chairperson and Cabinet member Gwede Mantashe, treasurer-general Paul Mashatile and other members of the NEC also had allegations of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Controversy Around East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline Continues
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania's President Suluhu Jets Into Kenya, Meets Kenyatta

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.