South Africa: Goodwill Zwelithini's Eldest Wife Says Hers Was the Only Legitimate Marriage to Late King - and Demands Half of His Estate

4 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sandisiwe Shoba

Two court applications are causing ructions in the Zulu royal family and intensifying the battle for the throne.

Less than a week after the death of Queen Regent Mantfombi Shiyiwe Dlamini Zulu, tensions have erupted in the Zulu royal family.

Two court applications are contesting the late King Goodwill Zwelithini's will, signalling a turbulent succession battle.

At the centre are Zwelithini's eldest wife, Queen Sibongile Dlamini and two of his daughters, princesses Ntandoyenkosi Zulu and Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma (Dlamini's children).

In the first matter, Dlamini is laying claim to 50% of Zwelithini's estate worth more than R71-million and including the Ingonyama Trust, of which the king was the sole trustee.

The pair married under civil law in 1969 and therefore in community of property. This was before Zwelithini was crowned, as custom dictated that an unmarried male could not assume the throne.

In her founding affidavit, Dlamini contends that she is the only legitimate wife of the king as marriage under civil law prohibits polygamous relationships.

Attorney Charlene May from the Women's Legal Centre told Daily Maverick: "The Marriages Act does not allow for bigamy/polygamous marriages. You can therefore not take any additional spouses should you...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

