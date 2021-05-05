Mozambique: Protesters At Pretoria Embassy Demand Accountability for Mozambique Corruption

4 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Mark Heywood

On Monday, a small group of civil society anti-corruption activists, mostly from Mozambique, held a picket outside the Mozambican High Commission in Pretoria. The picket included several activists from the Southern African Human Rights Defenders Network and the Human Rights Institute of SA.

According to Elpideo Mutemba, the advocacy coordinator of the Khulumani anti-corruption project, the picket and the press conference took place in Pretoria because, in Mozambique, "there's no freedom of speech. We can't demonstrate and talk there."

The picket successfully drew attention to continued delays in the decision of South Africa's Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Ronald Lamola, regarding the extradition of Mozambique's former finance minister, Manuel Chang, to stand trial for corruption - either in the United States or in Mozambique.

Adriano Nuvunga, the director of the Centro Para Democracia E Desenvolvimento, (CDD), handed a memorandum to a Mr Maceda, a counsellor at the high commission, calling for Chang to be extradited to the USA "to stand trial along with international associates who colluded with him in this corrupt scheme."

They are also calling for their government to "repudiate the illicit debt based on evidence that there was no proper due diligence conducted by the lenders"....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Controversy Around East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline Continues
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania's President Suluhu Jets Into Kenya, Meets Kenyatta

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.