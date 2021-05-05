Mozambique: Protesters At Pretoria Embassy Demand Accountability for Mozambique Corruption

analysis

On Monday, a small group of civil society anti-corruption activists, mostly from Mozambique, held a picket outside the Mozambican High Commission in Pretoria. The picket included several activists from the Southern African Human Rights Defenders Network and the Human Rights Institute of SA.

According to Elpideo Mutemba, the advocacy coordinator of the Khulumani anti-corruption project, the picket and the press conference took place in Pretoria because, in Mozambique, "there's no freedom of speech. We can't demonstrate and talk there."

The picket successfully drew attention to continued delays in the decision of South Africa's Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Ronald Lamola, regarding the extradition of Mozambique's former finance minister, Manuel Chang, to stand trial for corruption - either in the United States or in Mozambique.

Adriano Nuvunga, the director of the Centro Para Democracia E Desenvolvimento, (CDD), handed a memorandum to a Mr Maceda, a counsellor at the high commission, calling for Chang to be extradited to the USA "to stand trial along with international associates who colluded with him in this corrupt scheme."

They are also calling for their government to "repudiate the illicit debt based on evidence that there was no proper due diligence conducted by the lenders"....