Nigeria: Greenfield Varsity Student Regains Freedom

5 May 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Maryam Ahmadu-Suka and Mohammed Ibrahim Yaba

Kaduna — One of the students abducted from Greenfield University, a private institution in Kaduna State has regained freedom.

The student, our correspondent gathered, was released to his mother at the weekend.

Daily Trust reports that bandits had breached the security of the institution located at Kasarami, along the Kaduna-Abuja highway on April 20 and abducted about 22 students and staff.

The leader of the bandit group, who identified himself as Sani Idris Jalingo, popularly known as Baleri, had in an interview with Voice of America (VOA) Hausa, threatened to kill the students if N100 million ransom and 10 Honda motorcycles were not made available by Tuesday, May 4.

But on Tuesday, the mother of Laurentia Attahiru, one of the victims, confirmed her child's release.

Our correspondent gathered from some of the parents that the student was released on Saturday after his mother, who is the wife of a retired Army officer from Plateau State, negotiated and paid ransom to the bandits.

The parents of other students in captivity have appealed to the government and Nigerians to come to their aid so that their children will be rescued alive.

Daily Trust reports that Governor Nasir El-Rufai has remained adamant on not negotiating with bandits.

The authorities of the school, the police and government are yet to comment on the release of the student.

Meanwhile, the National Association of Parents Teachers Association of Nigeria (PTA) has appealed to the kidnappers of Greenfield University students not to kill them as the deadline expires.

The PTA National President, Alhaji Haruna Danjuma who made the appeal said there is tension and fear among all the families, relatives, and concerned citizens due to the threat issued.

He described the threat as "disturbing" and said they had to beg the bandits because they wanted all the students back home safe as parents.

"The students are innocent and the threat is worrisome and as parents, we were all concerned and worried over the lives of our students and teachers of the Greenfield University," he said.

He stressed the need for government to provide adequate security in all Nigerian schools to avert further attacks.

Similarly, the National President, Foundation for the Protection of Women and Children, Hajiya Ramatu Tijjani, appealed to the kidnappers to spare the lives of the victims for the sake of the holy month of Ramadan.

She called on religious leaders to keep praying for the peace and unity of the country.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

