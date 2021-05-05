Nigeria: Female Journalist Abducted in Adamawa

Gunmen believed to be kidnappers have abducted a female journalist at her home on the outskirt of Yola, the capital of Adamawa State.

Sources disclosed that the gunmen stormed the residence of the journalist, Amra Ahmed Diska, who is a News Editor with Adamawa Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) Yola in Mbamba community in the early hours of Tuesday and forcefully took her away, leaving behind her six-month-old baby.

Daily Trust learnt that the assailants who seemed to have targeted Amra's husband abducted her when they couldn't find him.

"It appears the gunmen came with the aim of kidnapping the husband of the journalist. But since they didn't meet him, they decided to kidnap the nursing mother," a source said.

The spokesman for Adamawa State Police Command, DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, confirmed the incident, saying the journalist was abducted from her husband's house at Mbamba between 1:00am and 2:00am.

He said the police operatives had been dispatched to track down the kidnappers and bring them to justice, expressing confidence that the victim would be rescued.

Sources close to the victim said the abductors had not yet made any demand for ransom as at the time of filing this report.