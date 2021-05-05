Tunisia: Rades Stadium Homologated to Host Tunisia's FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualification Games (CAF)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Rades soccer stadium was homologated by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to host Tunisia's qualification games during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers, the Tunisian Football Federation (FTF) announced.

"Following the reservations expressed last year by the CAF regarding the suitability of Tunisian stadiums to host international games, notably the FIFA World Cup and the African Cup of Nations qualifiers as well as the advanced stages of the CAF Interclub Competitions, and after interventions and important reforms undertaken recently by the Ministry of Youth, Sports, Professional Integration and the National Sports City management in response to the remarks and reproaches expressed in the previous CAF reports, the African Confederation agreed to homologate only one stadium (Hammadi Agrebi stadium in Rades) to host the games of the Tunisian national team during the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers," the FTF specified in a statement.