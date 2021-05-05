Nigeria: Reps Okay Bill to Raise Number of Appeal Court Justices to 150

5 May 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Balarabe Alkassim

The House of Representatives yesterday passed for second reading, a bill seeking to increase the number of the Court of Appeal justices from 90 to 150.

The bill, sponsored by Onofiok Luke was titled 'A Bill for an Act to Amend the Court of Appeal Act, Cap. C36, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 to Increase the Number of Justices of the Court and Provide for Appointment of a Minimum of Six Justices in every Judicial Division of the Court for Speedy and Efficient Justice Delivery and to Improve Citizens' Access to Justice; and for Related Matters.'

It seeks to amend Section 1 of the Principal Act by inserting a new subsection 2 to give power to the president of the court to create new division of the court depending on some peculiar situations.

Luke said the current number of High Courts judges was highly inadequate causing the delay in attending to cases and affecting quick dispensation of justice by the courts.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Controversy Around East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline Continues
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzania's President Suluhu Jets Into Kenya, Meets Kenyatta
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.