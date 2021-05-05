Gambia: Supreme Court Rules in Favour of Gambia Participates And Others

4 May 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

The Gambia Supreme Court has declared that the National Assembly lacks the power to create its own budget line.

Read More: https://foroyaa.net/supreme-court-declares-creation-of-54-4-million-dalasi-loan-scheme-for-lawmakers-unconstitutional/

