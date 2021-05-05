Gambia: Bakau Komani Lead Group B of KM 3rd Division League

4 May 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Bakau Komani Football Club is currently leading Group B of the on-going Kanifing Municipality Regional Third Division League after their sterling performance in the regional third tier.

The Bakau based-outfit bagged 19 points after seven group matches and will fight to win their remaining group fixtures to fancy their chances of playing the Kanifing Municipality Regional Third Division League final.

Football Heroes occupy second-spot in Group B with 15 points after seven group outings and will affray to win their remaining group matches to surpass Bakau Komani in Group B.

Manjai United remained bottom-place in Group B with 4 points in seven group games and will fracas to win their next group fixture to stay in the Kanifing Municipality regional third division league.

Read the original article on The Point.

Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved.

