Gambia: 'Jammeh Trial in Gambia May Cause Instability'

Reed Brody, an American human right lawyer known as Dictator Hunter, said if former self-exiled President Yahya Jammeh is to face trial in The Gambia, it may cause instability because his supporters are still in denial of the atrocities committed by him.

Lawyer Brody said, it will be better for Yahya Jammeh to face trial if Equatorial Guinea is willing to surrender him to be tried in other countries.

Mr. Brody is currently working with victims of the former president Yahya Jammeh in The Gambia. The human rights specialist said, victims deserve justice for what the former Gambian dictator Yahya Jammeh did for over two decades. He said the Ghanaian survivor Martin Kyere is real dictator hunter who is making sure victims secure justice.

Mr. Brody, who wore a T-shirt with a slogan "Jammeh to Justice", said: I am a real dictator hunter and my aim is to show my support to the victims whose family members were brutally tortured, killed, raped, arrested unlawfully and disappeared.

Lawyer Brody said he is hopeful that the TRRC would recommend reparation for victims and also recommend institutional reforms for those who were responsible for crimes during Jammeh's regime to be brought to justice.

When asked what if the recommendations of the TRRC fail to be implemented? Brody said civil societies, activists, TANGO, victims will not ignore the recommendations of the TRRC.

He added the TRRC is at their final stage of preparing their recommendations and government should not wait for six months (6) to issue white paper.

He said victims want to see the recommendations implemented by the government of The Gambia. The Dictator Hunter said that the TRRC has not provided evidence linking Yahya Jammeh directly to the murder of Deyda Hydara and the Massacre of 59 West African migrants in 2005.

"I don't think it will be a good idea to bring Yahya Jammeh back in The Gambia for trial," Mr Brody said. "Everybody I have spoken to in The Gambia: victims, diplomats, experts and on the streets all share the same sentiment that bringing him back to The Gambia for trial could cause instability."