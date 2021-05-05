Gambia: Fortune FC Made Marquee Signings in Pursue of Title

4 May 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Current Gambia Football Federation (GFF) 1st Division League leaders, Fortune FC announced the signings of five major players in pursuit of their first GFF 1st Division League title this season.

The Petroleum Boys signed former Real de Banjul players Ebou Sanyang, Mucktarr Jallow, former striker Patrick Sylva, Modou Lamin Jammeh and Sulayman Badjie respectively. Former Gambian international striker, Momodou Ceesay alias Zico is also expected to join the team before the end of this week.

Meanwhile, two of their new signings Mucktarr Jallow alias Okocha and former striker Patriick Sylva have both featured in their last game against Marimoo, as they secured a 1-0 win over the Manjai-based team in their week-14 fixtures of the league.

Ebou Sanyang, alias Torres, Modou Lamin Jammeh, alias N'golo and Sulayman Badjie alias Ayala, were all unveiled over the weekend and might all feature in their next league encounter.

The president of the club said they want to continue building the team to be better than before, noting that their new signings aims to bring more quality, strength and experience into the team.

"We want to continue building this team to be better than before. Ebou is an experienced player who will add value to the team," said Assan S. Ndure, president of Fortune FC.

Fortune FC under the guidance of Coach Jane Joof currently top the 1st Division League with nine points clear on 32 points after 14 games.

They won nine of their matches, drawing five and are yet to lose a game.

Speaking in a recent interview with reporters, Jane Joof said they had some new inclusion that have not played yet, citing Momodou Ceesay (Zico) and Ebrima Sohna both currently training with them.

"We have some new inclusions that have not played yet. Right now, Momodou Ceesay (Zico) and Ebrima Sohna are both training with us but have not given their word that they will play for us in the second round," said Coach Jane Joof after their game against Marimoo FC on Thursday.

