Gambia: Invest Gambia Meets 'Mashaallah Cargo Gambia' in Turkey

Officials of Invest Gambia recently called on officials of 'Mashaallah Cargo Gambia' based in Turkey during a two-day business trip to Istanbul.

Invest Gambia, a Gambian owned- company focuses on businesses in The Gambia. However, the recent visit is designed to attract and scout potential investors into the country as well as mentor young entrepreneurs to be more viable in business.

A Gambian owns Turkish-based company Mashaallah Cargo Gambia and the company focuses on shipping goods into the country. They also encouraged investors to explore Gambian markets.

Adam Njie, chief executive officer of Mashallah Cargo Gambia in Turkey said they do air flight shipping, sea freight containers and helping businessmen across Africa.

Christopher Mendy alias Chris Black, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Invest Gambia, explained that his Turkey trip was purposely for the business investment they did for Malilang Collection that focuses on ladies accessories.

"I meet Mashaallah Cargo-Gambia in Turkey to make my exporting easier as they're reliable Gambians doing extremely well in exporting goods to Gambia," he added.

He encouraged all investors in Turkey to work with them in shipping goods to The Gambia.

Invest Gambia, he added, currently employed 15 Gambians across the country and that they're determined to expand.

"We want to set an example so that many investors can follow us to invest in Gambia in different areas," he said.

Momodou Saidykhan, a UK-based Gambian, who is also the managing partner to Invest Gambia, indicated that they want to contribute their quota to the socio-economic development of the country by creating employment opportunities for the young people.

He equally expressed their resolve to operate business establishments in other African countries.