Gambia: Steve Biko, Young Africans Share Plunder in 2nd Tier

4 May 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Steve Biko and Young Africans on Saturday shared the spoils in the on-going 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League after their 2-2 draw in their week-seventeen clash played at the Real De Banjul Football Academy Field at Banori.

The Bakau giant killers and the Banjul based-club are both fighting for survival in the country's second tier following their woeful start to the second division league season.

Both sides were enthusiastic to clinch the significant three points to bolster their dreams of staying in the second tier for another season but the match ended 2-2.

Steve Biko now clutched 20 points after seventeen league games, while Young Africans are with 18 points in seventeen league matches.

The duo must win their remaining league fixtures and hope teams above them on the league standings slip to remain in the country's second tier for another season.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Controversy Around East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline Continues
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania's President Suluhu Jets Into Kenya, Meets Kenyatta

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.