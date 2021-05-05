Gambia: Steve Biko, Young Africans Share Plunder in 2nd Tier

Steve Biko and Young Africans on Saturday shared the spoils in the on-going 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League after their 2-2 draw in their week-seventeen clash played at the Real De Banjul Football Academy Field at Banori.

The Bakau giant killers and the Banjul based-club are both fighting for survival in the country's second tier following their woeful start to the second division league season.

Both sides were enthusiastic to clinch the significant three points to bolster their dreams of staying in the second tier for another season but the match ended 2-2.

Steve Biko now clutched 20 points after seventeen league games, while Young Africans are with 18 points in seventeen league matches.

The duo must win their remaining league fixtures and hope teams above them on the league standings slip to remain in the country's second tier for another season.