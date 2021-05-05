Tanzania: Mwinyi Makes Six New Appointments

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR President Dr Hussein Mwinyi yesterday appointed three chief executives, three board chairpersons and one board member to intensify performance in various public institutions.

President Mwinyi appointed Nassor Shaaban Ameir the new Zanzibar Social Security Fund (ZSSF) Managing Director, replacing Sabra Issa Machano whose tenure the president terminated late last year over charges of office misuse.

According to a statement by Chief Secretary Engineer Zena Ahmed Said here yesterday, Dr Mwinyi also picked Mshenga Mshenga Haidar for the top job in the public power utility-Zanzibar Electricity Corporation (ZECO)-replacing Engineer Hassan Ali Mbarouk.

The president also appointed Mr Shariff Ali Shariff the new Executive Director of the country's investment promotion arm-Zanzibar Investment Promotion Agency (ZIPA).

Other appointees with their positions in brackets are Dr Huda Ahmed Yusuf (Chairperson, ZSSF board of directors); Suleiman Ame Khamis (Chairperson, Zanzibar Broadcasting Commission); Hartha Mohamed Ali (Chairperson, Zanzibar Stone Town Conservation and Development Authority); and Abdulla Mzee Abdulla (board member, Public Service Commission).

The appointments, which came into effect yesterday, have come hardly two days after President Mwinyi appointed five directors and three chief executives of three institutions under the ministry of blue economy and fisheries.

Dr Mwinyi had on Sunday appointed Adam Abdulla Makame to head the Zanzibar Petroleum Regulatory Authority (ZPRA) while Mikidad Ali Rashid and Ameir Haidari Mshenga were entrusted with Zanzibar Petroleum Development Corporation (ZPDC) and Zanzibar Fishing Corporation (ZAFICO), respectively.

Other new directors in the ministry with their directorates in brackets were Salum Soud Hemed (fishery development); Dr Makame Omar Makame (marine conservation); Dr Zakaria Khamis (research and fishery of marine resources); Captain Hamad Bakari Hamad (coordination of blue economy development); and Sheha Idrissa Hamdani (planning, policy and research).