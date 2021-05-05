Kenya: Dar es Salaam, Nairobi Agree on Removal of Border Non-Tariff Barriers

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan and her Kenyan counterpart, Uhuru Kenyatta have agreed on removal of Non-Tariff Barriers (NTBs) at the border points.

The two leaders also agreed to continue strengthening bilateral ties by exploring trade and investment opportunities, especially in industrial, agriculture and livestock keeping sectors.

Equally, the two are also eyeing at ending barriers that have been hindering cross-border business between the two East African nations.

Addressing a joint press conference at the Nairobi State House yesterday, President Samia who arrived in Kenya for a two-day state visit said it was high time the two countries increase investment volume in both sides.

"The bilateral ties between Tanzania and Kenya is not more of neighborhood but relatives, we need to strengthen our bond for the greater interest of our countries," said President Samia.

The heads of the two brotherly nations, during their talks also agreed on removal of Non-Tariff Barriers (NTBs) at border points in efforts to ease business by smoothing movement of goods and services.

In her keynote speech, the President said so far trade and investment among the two countries stands at 1trl/-, which is equal to 450 million US dollars.

She went on to explain that Kenya has a total of 513 investments worth 1.7bn US dollars in Tanzania, being the fifth largest investor in the country.

"Investments of Kenyan companies have created a total of 51,000 employments for Tanzanians, whereas Tanzania has 30 companies in Kenya worth 19.3 billion Kenya shillings, employing 2640 people," she said.

In doing so, the president assured her Kenyan counterpart that the government will push more Tanzanians to expand their wings and invest in Kenya.

Speaking on the Covid-19 protocols, the head of state said ministers for health from both sides will hold talks on the way forward concerning how to handle the testing and clearance at border points.

Ms Samia explained further that they had also discussed the importance of the Joint Permanent Commission (JPC) of the two countries to meet and work on all challenges facing the two countries.

In another development, President Samia has invited the Kenyan head of state, Uhuru Kenyatta as the official guest to the celebrations of the 60th anniversary of Tanzania independence to be marked on December