Tanzania: 87 People Survive Death After MV Mbeya Is Swept By Waves

4 May 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Mbeya — 87 passengers and 25 crew members of the MV Mbeya II have survived after the ship was hit by waves on Lake Nyasa in the process getting stranded in the sand near Matema Port.

Speaking today, Tuesday, May 4, 2021, Kyela District Commissioner Claudia Kitta told Mwananchi Digital that the incident took place on Monday, April 3, 2021 at 6pm.

Kitta said that initially apart from the incident, the cargo ship from Songea to Kyela was stranded due to the waves in Lake Nyasa.

"Yesterday at 7pm we received a report of a cargo ship that was carrying Rea electricity transmission equipment from Songea to Kyela Port but experts managed to rescue it but when it reached 6pm we received information of our passenger ship being swept to the shores by waves, "she said.

She noted that after receiving the information, they were accompanied the defense and security committee and found the ship stranded near Port of Matema.

"It showed that it was swept strong waves, as a result they made contact with the relevant authorities who came and took it out of the sand. They vessel continued with its journey because there was no harm."

Apart from the passengers the ship was also carrying 12 tons of cargo.

