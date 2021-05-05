Tanzania: Dar es Salaam Residents Jogged on Floods Risk

5 May 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By James Kamala

DAR ES SALAAM Regional Commissioner (RC), Abubakar Kunenge has reminded residents to take precautionary measures against impacts of floods and running waters as rains continue to hit several parts of the city.

The city has been experiencing property destruction, injuries and deaths caused by heavy rains which cause floods.

"People are advised not to measure the strength of the running water by using their feet.

They should avoid walking across running waters and floods because that is risky," Kunenge said on Monday during a meeting with editors and journalists in the city.

He said his office has made efforts to construct various riverbanks and bridges in ensuring that water flows in their appropriate streams, with the aim of alleviating floods and their impacts.

Mr Kunenge further informed members of the public to be careful when passing areas where construction projects are still ongoing because the areas may be risky, particularly during this rainy season.

"A good example is the floodprone Jangwani area, where the situation is now good after we had tried our best to dredge the river to increase its depth and make water flow on its path.

We have done all this in order to alleviate impact of the rains," he explained.

However, he said attitude by some city residents to continue disposing waste on the roadsides and bridges was still a major challenge, calling on the people to stop such habit which degrades the city's environment and blocks drainage systems which eventually causes floods.

Speaking about economic activities in the region, the RC noted that the regional administration was putting mechanisms for monitoring challenges facing petty traders for improving business environment.

"There are various complaints that have been raised by petty traders when they met with Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa recently.

We are working on those challenges so that traders can continue with their activities so that they become more productive and good taxpayers," he said, adding that they do not expect them to continue to be street vendors always but rather grow into big businesspeople.

He said the government was making efforts to identify safe and better places for the petty traders' businesses.

