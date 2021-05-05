Kenya: Churches, Politicians, NGOs Top Grabbers 'List of Shame'

5 May 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Waikwa Maina

Churches, politicians, local tycoons, and non-governmental organisations top the list of shame in an audit report in Nyandarua County, where thousands of acres of public utility land has been lost to grabbers.

The report, compiled by a task force formed by Governor Francis Kimemia, reveals widespread grabbing, with influential businessmen and companies going on a land acquisition spree, most of them appearing on almost every page of the 43-page document.

Among the illegally acquired land include tens of acres belonging to the Ministry of Education and allocated to a Mr Mbira Kabocha and Approtek Limited.

Hospital Primary School's four acres was allocated to Busy Holdings Limited. The Anglican Church of Kenya together with Mr Joseph Ng'ang'a Wainaina, Ms Gladys Mutitu, and Ms Mary Wangechi King'ori are listed among those occupying land belonging to the Agricultural Society of Kenya show ground.

Part of the land belonging to Nyandarua Prison in Ol Kalou has also been grabbed. Other pieces of land subdivided to private owners are quarries where Foneterea Solutions Limited is one of the beneficiaries. Also on the list is politician-cum-businessman Peter Thinji Kiriga, who will contest the Rurii Ward by-election slated for next month on a Jubilee ticket and appears several times in the report, including for owning riparian land in Ol Kalou.

Ol Kalou Mutigio Women Group, Reach the Unreached Ministry, World Wide Gospel of Kenya, Body of Christ ,and several businessmen are listed as beneficiaries of cemetery land in Ol Kalou. Former Rurii MCA, the late John Mburu Githinji, is listed among those occupying a road reserve while Mr Njoroge Ndegwa is occupying land meant for a borehole in Ol Kalou.

The Church Commission of Kenya, Kindu Holdings, among others are in possession of land set aside for building houses for senior civil servants, while the Pentecostal Evangelical Fellowship of Africa (Pefa) church is a beneficiary of a road reserve. Mr Johnson Mwangi Muriu occupies two plots of land set aside to build homes for the elderly and children, while Agrarian Credit Services, which prominently features in the report together with Bussy Holdings, is allocated land set aside for a dumpsite. It shares the land with Apostolic Faith Church, Pefa church and other individuals.

Acting Lands Executive Raphael Njui says most of the landowners have genuine documents given to them by corrupt officials in the Lands and Local Authority ministries.

"We are determined to repossess all stolen public land that includes land for learning institutions, slaughterhouses, government offices, hospitals among others, but we want to have the alternative dispute resolution committee to handle the issue," said Mr Njui.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Controversy Around East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline Continues
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzania's President Suluhu Jets Into Kenya, Meets Kenyatta
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.