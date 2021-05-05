Nigeria: NDE Trains 58 Borno Youths On Environmental Beautification

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has trained 58 youths in Borno State on environmental beautification to improve their ability to secure jobs and retain employability.

The NDE Coordinator, Borno State, Mrs Mairo Aliyu, made this known during the exercise in Maiduguri.

She said the programme which was under the Environmental Beautification Training Scheme (EBTS) of the directorate's Special Public Work Department was meant to create decent jobs to "unemployed school leavers and drop outs through training and development in landscaping service value."

She said the scheme promotes environmental renewal in habitats, particularly towns and cities ornamentation to finishing and employability skills.

Explaining further, the coordinator said the scheme would improve the employability of youths and close the skill gaps through targeted skills job training as well as building a competent workforce of technicians and artisans and providing the required incentives for the informal private landscaping service providers to expand opportunities for skills acquisition.

She said two trainees were carefully chosen from each of the 27 local government areas of the state who were trained in "hard and soft landscaping including interlocking, P.O.P and other ornamental materials."