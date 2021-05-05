Nigeria: Reps Ask IGP to Take Over Case of Murdered Akwa Ibom Job Seeker

The House of Representatives yesterday called on the acting Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, to take over the investigation into the alleged killing of Miss Iniubong Ephraim Umoren and protect her family from harassment and intimidation.

This was sequel to the adoption of a motion by Unyime Udem, who stated that the anti-kidnapping squad of the Akwa Ibom Police Command received a criminal report on the disappearance of Umoren, a graduate of the University of Uyo, who was said to have left her house on April 30 in search of employment.

"Available information has it that she received a phone call from the assailant who pretentiously called her and invited her to a false interview of an advertised job.

"The innocent Miss Iniubong Umoren was later found dead by the Officers of the Nigeria Police Force after an official report and with the help of a wide reportage of her disappearance and information of the false interview on social media platforms.

"Her body was further exhumed where it was buried in a shallow grave by her assailant," he added.

"It has been reported that the assailant upon his arrest by the police and subsequent voluntary confession boasted that he is well connected and will be released from the Police custody scot-free in a matter of days," the lawmaker said.

He decried that the police had been reporting a surging high record in rape and gender violation across the country.

The house condemned the act of sexual assault and gruesome murder of Umoren as barbaric, inhuman and despotic.

It mandated its Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development to follow up with the investigation and prosecution.