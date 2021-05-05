South Africa: Nearly 12.8 Million Covid-19 Vaccinations Administered Across Continent

5 May 2021
As of May 5, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached  4,585,764 while over 12,757,451 vaccinations have been administered across the continent.

Reported deaths in Africa reached  122,890 and  4,134,715 people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases - 1,586,148 - and  54,511 people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco ( 512,285 ), Tunisia ( 314,152 ), Ethiopia ( 259,354 ), Egypt ( 231,803 ), Libya ( 178,672 ) and Nigeria ( 165,215 ).

For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers. The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well as national and regional public health departments.

Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

