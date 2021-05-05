South Africa: President Ramaphosa to Update National Assembly On Progress in Covid-19 Vaccination Programme

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday, 06 May 2021, use the occasion of his reply to questions in the National Assembly to provide updates on progress with the country's COVID-19 vaccination programme, economic recovery plan, and efforts to end gender-based violence.

He will also report on South Africa's contribution to regional and continental efforts to address the security situation in Mozambique.

The President generally answers questions for oral reply in the National Assembly once every quarter.

President Ramaphosa will outline details of the country's vaccination programme following the resumption of the vaccination of health workers and in the same week as the first batch of Pfizer vaccines arrives in the country.

He will also deal with progress in the implementation of the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan, including recent announcements on the expansion of the country's energy generation capacity, the work of Operation Vulindlela and the successful first phase of Presidential Employment Stimulus.

He will address challenges in the implementation of the National Strategic Plan on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF), which was launched just over a year ago.