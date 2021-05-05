South Africa: President Ramaphosa to Address the National Assembly

President Cyril Ramaphosa will use his reply to questions in the National Assembly, to provide an update on progress with the country's COVID-19 vaccination programme.

The President will outline details of the country's vaccination programme following the resumption of the vaccination of health workers, in the same week as the first batch of Pfizer vaccines arrived in the country. Over 325 000 Pfizer doses arrived in the country on Sunday evening.

President Ramaphosa is due to respond to questions in the National Assembly on Thursday.

Following this initial delivery of the Pfizer vaccines, Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, at the weekend said government was expecting approximately the same number of doses to arrive on a weekly basis to a total of over 1.3 million doses by the end of May.

Thereafter the vaccine supply will increase to an average of 636 480 per week from 31 May, which will see the country accumulating close to 4.5 million doses by the end of June.

The President generally answers questions for oral reply in the National Assembly once every quarter.

"He will also report on South Africa's contribution to regional and continental efforts to address the security situation in Mozambique," said the Presidency in an advisory.

The President will also use the occasion to update the nation on the progress of the economic recovery plan and efforts to curb gender-based violence.

He will also deal with progress in the implementation of the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan, including recent announcements on the expansion of the country's energy generation capacity, the work of Operation Vulindlela and the successful first phase of Presidential Employment Stimulus.

President Ramaphosa will also address challenges in the implementation of the National Strategic Plan on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF), which was launched just over a year ago.