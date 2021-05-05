South Africa: Alleged Underworld Figure Nafiz Modack Accused of Paying Anti-Gang Unit Officer to Leak Information

4 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Vincent Cruywagen

The State alleges that Modack paid his co-accused, Sergeant Ashley Tabisher, R10,000 for information about Anti-Gang Unit investigations against him.

Alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack appeared in court for a second successive day on Tuesday, alongside an Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) officer, to face charges of corruption.

The State alleges that Modack paid his co-accused, Sergeant Ashley Tabisher, R10,000 for information about AGU investigations against him.

The case, held in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates' Court, was postponed until Monday to set a date for a bail application. Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila indicated that the State would oppose bail.

Modack also faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, being part of a criminal gang, and conspiring to acquire and possessing an explosive device, related to five murder attempts on AGU regional commander Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear, who was shot dead outside his Bishop Lavis home on 18 September 2020.

Amaal Jantjies, Farez Smith and Janick Adonis, have also been arrested and charged in connection with the attempts on the life of Kinnear.

Jantjies' bail application is being heard by the Parow Regional Court. Her two co-accused have abandoned their bid for bail.

On Monday, 3 May, Modack...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Controversy Around East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline Continues
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzania's President Suluhu Jets Into Kenya, Meets Kenyatta
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.