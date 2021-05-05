South Africa: Alleged Underworld Figure Nafiz Modack Accused of Paying Anti-Gang Unit Officer to Leak Information

analysis

The State alleges that Modack paid his co-accused, Sergeant Ashley Tabisher, R10,000 for information about Anti-Gang Unit investigations against him.

Alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack appeared in court for a second successive day on Tuesday, alongside an Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) officer, to face charges of corruption.

The case, held in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates' Court, was postponed until Monday to set a date for a bail application. Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila indicated that the State would oppose bail.

Modack also faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, being part of a criminal gang, and conspiring to acquire and possessing an explosive device, related to five murder attempts on AGU regional commander Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear, who was shot dead outside his Bishop Lavis home on 18 September 2020.

Amaal Jantjies, Farez Smith and Janick Adonis, have also been arrested and charged in connection with the attempts on the life of Kinnear.

Jantjies' bail application is being heard by the Parow Regional Court. Her two co-accused have abandoned their bid for bail.

On Monday, 3 May, Modack...