Tanzania: Ministry Ends Lake Natron Hunting Block Dispute

THE MINISTRY of Natural Resources and Tourism has ended two-year conflict on hunting block along Lake Natron.

The tug-of-war involved the Ministry, Longido District and the hunting companies operating in the area, resulting to a deteriorating relationship of those players within the sector in the district.

Reading the judgment at the mediation session, that included all converged parties in the conflict in Dodoma over the weekend, the Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism Dr Damas Ndumbaro revoked the decision made by his predecessor in 2019, to pave the way for the new era in the hunting sector in Longido.

Green Miles Safari Limited (GMSL) had submitted an Administrative Review requesting the Minister to rescind the decision endorsed by his office to disown the licence of Lake Natron East's hunting block.

The conflict escalated in August 2019, when the then Minister Dr Hamis Kigwangala and Longido District Commissioner expelled GMSL without telling them any ostensible reason(s) which Dr Ndumbaro termed the decision against the law.

Dr Ndumbaro said that after review and consideration of all evidences submitted by all parties involved in the conflict, he decided to revoke that decision and ordered the GSML to resume their hunting and tourism's activities in the block.

He said that the initial decision was invalid.

"The letter from former Minister to GMSL, (CBA.177/389/01/281) dated 7 August 2019 didn't indicate any reason(s) to justify his decision to revoke the licence of that hunting block, which is against section 38 (12) of the Wildlife Conservation Act Number 5 of 2019," stated Dr Ndumbaro.

In 2020, the Longido District security committee expelled the GMSL from the hunting blocks and closed down the company's camp, being an implementation of the directive given by the then Minister.

Speaking on behalf of the GSML director, the company consultant Salim Balleith expressed his sincere gratitude to the government for the latest decision that gives them the right to op