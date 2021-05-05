Tanzania Issues New Covid-19 Control Travel Advisory

Tanzania's government has issued a new travel advisory aiming at controlling COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday's updated advisory which contains 14 measures has been released as the world struggles to contain new variants.

The document signed by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Prof Abel Makubi becomes effective from today (May 4, 2021).

The measures include a 14-day mandatory quarantine for people arriving into the country as foreigner or that applies to both foreigners and citizens to present a test certificate showing negative Covid-19 results.

Those arriving from countries with a high number of cases will have to undertake another mandatory Covid test on arrival at their own cost.

The document stated that, in case of symptoms and signs, the travellers will be tested and treated at designated health facilities by the government at their own cost.

"As for returning residents, they will be allowed to self-isolate in their homes. Travelers subjected for mandatory quarantine shall choose a place from the list designated by the Government," it added.

On the other hand, returning residents will be allowed to isolate themselves in their respective homes.

Under the new advisory, those on transit in other countries more than 72 hours will be required to be retested by rapid test upon arrival in Tanzania.

The document stressed on the need for authorities and travelers at all points to adhere to preventive measures including hand hygiene, use of alcohol-based sanitizers, physical distancing and wearing of face-masks.

On April 18, President Samia Suluhu Hassan disclosed that she has already formed a COVID-19 committee to advise her on measures to take as a country to protect Tanzania against the corona-virus pandemic.