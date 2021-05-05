Tanzania: Travel Advisory - Tanzania Slashes Covid-19 Testing Cost to Foreigners

The Government has cut down the cost of testing Covid-19 for both foreigners and returning residents entering or leaving the United Republic of Tanzania.

Monday's updated travel advisory which contains 14 measures has been released as the world struggles to contain new variants.

Cost for the rapid test has been lowered to only USD 25 per traveller compared to USD 100 charged to foreigners.

"All travellers, whether foreigners or returning residents entering or leaving the United Republic of Tanzania, will be subjected to enhanced screening for covid-19 infections including a Rapid Test to those arriving from countries with a higher number of COVID - 19 cases. The cost for the Rapid Test is USD 25 per traveller," the advisory stated.

As part of 14 measures of the travel advisory, if the travellers have developed symptoms and signs relating to COVID-19, the travellers will be tested and treated at designated health facilities by the government at their own cost.

"As for returning residents, they will be allowed to self-isolate in their homes. Travelers subjected for mandatory quarantine shall choose a place from the list designated by the Government," it added.

On the other hand, returning residents will be allowed to isolate themselves in their respective homes.

Under the new advisory, those on transit in other countries more than 72 hours will be required to be retested by rapid test upon arrival in Tanzania.

The document stressed on the need for authorities and travellers at all points to adhere to preventive measures including hand hygiene, use of alcohol-based sanitizers, physical distancing and wearing of face-masks.

On April 18, President Samia Suluhu Hassan disclosed that she has already formed a COVID-19 committee to advise her on measures to take as a country to protect Tanzania against the coronavirus pandemic.