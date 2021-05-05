Tanzania: President Samia Invites Kenyatta at Tanzania's 60th Birthday Celebrations

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has invited her Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta as a guest of honour as Tanzania set to celebrate the 60th anniversary of its independence at the end of this year.

Addressing journalists in Nairobi on Tuesday, President Samia confirmed that she had delivered an official invitation to her host to attend the event.

"December 12, this year, Tanzania will celebrate 60 years of its Independence and I have delivered an official invitation to President Kenyatta to be the Guest of Honour at the 60th Anniversary of our Independence," President Samia Suluhu Hassan said.

Meanwhile, President Samia disclosed that she and her host have agreed to let health ministers from Tanzania and Kenya to meet and come up with a simplified process for travellers as she added the current COVID-19 restrictions are slowing trade between the neighboring East African nations.

"We have agreed that both health ministers from Tanzania and Kenya will meet and plan a better way for people travelling to the country to be tested and checked in quickly so that business continues," she added.