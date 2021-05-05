Tanzania: President Mwinyi Appoints Seven to Manage Public Institutions

4 May 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

Zanzibar President, Dr Hussein Mwinyi has appointed Shariff Ali Shariff as the executive director of Zanzibar Investment Promotion Authority (ZIPA).

Dr Mwinyi has also appointed Nassor Shabaan Ameir as the Managing Director of Zanzibar Social Security Fund (ZSSF) while Dr Huda Ahmed Yussuf has been named as the chairman of ZSSF Board of Directors.

Other officials who have been appointed are Suleiman Ame Khamis who has been appointed as Chairman of Zanzibar Broadcasting Commission (ZBC) and Hartha Mohammed Ali has been appointed to chair the Authority Board of Conservation and Development of the Old Town.

The statement added that Dr Mwinyi was named Abdulla Mzee Abdulla as a member of the Commission and Public service while Mshenga Mshenga Haidar has been appointed as new Zanzibar Electricity Corporation (ZECO) General Manager.

