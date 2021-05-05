Kenya: Kirinyaga Woman on the Run After Beating 64-Year-Old Husband

Police in Kirinyaga are pursuing a woman accused of battering and seriously injuring her husband after a domestic dispute.

The victim, 64-year-old Evans Miano, suffered nose and lips injuries when he was assaulted on Monday night at Muthigiini Village of Gichugu Sub-county, as cases of gender-based violence continue rising in the area.

Witnesses said the couple picked up a quarrel over unknown reasons, before the woman confronted Mr Miano and rained blows on him.

It took the intervention of the neighbours to rescue the victim.

"We had to rescue Miano who was bleeding profusely from the nose and mouth and took him to Kianyaga Sub-county Hospital where he was treated and discharged," Mr John Ngure, a neighbour, said.

The neighbours said they rescued the victim as he fled from his wife who was in hot pursuit.

"We saw Miano fleeing towards our homesteads screaming for help and had to stop his wife from beating him," Mr Ngure explained.

The neighbours said the woman, who has since gone into hiding, had habitually beaten her husband over trivial issues.

Nyumba Kumi

A Nyumba Kumi initiative member is currently hosting Mr Miano.

"We are looking for the suspect who has gone into hiding, and shall not rest until she is apprehended and prosecuted," local police boss Anthony Wanjuu said.

Once arrested, the suspect will face an assault charge.

"We have reliably learnt that the suspect has been battering her husband for the last three months, and the victim has always suffered in silence," he added.

Three people have recorded statements at Kianyaga Police Station and will serve as prosecution witnesses when the suspect appears in court.

Mr Wanjuu lamented that cases of men being subjected to gender-based violence are on the rise in the sub-county.

Last month, four similar cases were reported and police are taking the matter with the seriousness it deserves.

"In this area, men receive severe beatings from their wives. Some similar cases even go unreported," Mr Wanjuu remarked.

He added that one man committed suicide after constant attacks by his wife, which led him to depression.

The police boss asked men not to shy away from reporting cases of mistreatment to the relevant authorities.

"Instead of suffering in silence or killing themselves, men who are victims of GBV should inform us and we shall arrest the women breaking the law," said Mr Wanjuu.