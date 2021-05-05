Rwanda: Mutebi, Ndayiragije Tapped to Replace Karekezi

SC Kiyovu football club is in talks with former KCCA FC manager Mike Mutebi or Burundian tactician Etienne Ndayiragije to replace Olivier Karekezi who was sacked last week, Times Sport can confirm.

Karekezi was shown the exit door on Sunday, May 2, following a poor run of results in the national football league which included a surprise defeat to first division debutants Rutsiro on Saturday, May 1, at Umuganda Stadium.

On top of poor results, the club accused the tactician of breaching covid-19 protocols and, hence, decided to terminate his contract.

Club president, Juvenal Mvukiyehe, confirmed to Times Sport that negotiations are ongoing with both Mutebi and Ndayiragije, before announcing the club's new head coach on Wednesday, May 5.

"We expect to agree on a deal with one of them. Hopefully, we will announce him tomorrow [Wednesday]," he said.

Media reports suggest that Mutebi would pocket between US$5,000 and US$10,000, should the former Cranes tactician put pen to paper, and the club has agreed to pay him six months in advance.

Mutebi previously coached Uganda's KCCA FC, leading the club to three league titles and two Uganda Cups.

Meanwhile, Ndayiragije is not new in Rwanda, having played for Mukura VS.

He has been out of job since February after he was sacked from his role as Tanzania national team head coach after a poor showing during the 2021 CHAN tournament in Cameroon.

Prior to taking charge of the Taifa Stars in 2019, the Burundian first coached Azam FC and led them to the CECAFA Kagame Cup final, held in Rwanda, which they lost to KCCA FC.