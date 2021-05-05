Kenya: FKF Releases Fixtures as League Resumes on May 12

Clubs participating in Football Kenya Federation-Premier League (FKF-PL) will be forced to play two matches in a one week, according to newly released fixtures by the federation on Tuesday.

The league resumes on May 12 with the rescheduled fixtures pitting Wazito against reigning champions Gor Mahia at Kasarani Annex taking centre stage. Also to be played on the same day will be a cracking tie between AFC Leopards and Mathare United at Kasarani stadium.

Rounds 17 kicks off from May 14 to May 16 before Gor and Mathare United play their rescheduled matches against Sofapaka and KCB respectively.

The following rounds will see league matches played every day until May 29.

The league will then take a two-week break for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers as Harambee Stars come up against Uganda on June 6 at Nyayo National stadium and face Rwanda away on June 13.

However, it remains to be seen how most clubs which operate on a shoe string budget will honour the fixtures.

Confederation of African Football (Caf) has set June 30 as deadline for submission of names of representatives to CAF competitions and it remains to be seen how FKF will comply with the deadline with the season ending on August 28.

The league was suspended in March 26 together with other sporting activities following a presidential directive due to the rise in number of coronavirus cases in the five counties of Nairobi, Nakuru, Kajiado, Machakos and Kiambu.

However on May 1, President Uhuru Kenyatta eased coronavirus restrictions and directed that sports activities resume with guidance from the Ministries of Health and Sports.