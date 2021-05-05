South Africa: Hlophe Lawyer Barnabas Xulu Found in Contempt of Court, Slapped With Fine and Suspended Prison Sentence. Must Hand Over His Porsche, Too

5 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Thamm

Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe's legal representative, Barnabas Xulu, has been found in contempt of six civil court orders, slapped with a R30,000 fine, instructed to surrender his Porsche 911 Carrera and sentenced to 30 days imprisonment, suspended for three years.

Over and above this, acting Western Cape High Court Judge M Pangarker ordered Xulu and his firm, Barnabas Xulu Incorporated (BXI), to pay the Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries' (DEFF) legal costs and has also referred the judgment to the Legal Practice Council.

Pangarker said that the country's Constitution recognised the supremacy of the rule of law as one of the core values upon which South Africa was founded

"Civil contempt, which is at the heart of the matter, is the crime of disrespect to the court and the rule of law."

Citing a Supreme Court of Appeal ruling, the judge said that contempt of a court order "is the violation of the dignity, authority and reputation of the court".

Xulu and his firm BXI had flouted section 165(5) of the Constitution and had "acted with impunity and the utmost contempt and it is of great concern that an attorney has conducted...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

