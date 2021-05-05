South Africa: Condolences for Two Patients Who Died in Hospital Fire

5 May 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize, has expressed sadness at the loss of two patients who died after a fire broke out at the FH Odendaal Hospital's COVID-19 ward, in Limpopo.

"We convey our sincerest condolences to the families who have suffered this devastating loss, while they must have still hoped to see their loved ones returned to them from hospital," the Minister said on Tuesday.

Mkhize has commended the nurses who extinguished the fire and rescued the patients inside the wards.

"We share in your pain in having experienced the loss of two patients but we also pay homage to your heroism as you kept your oath and protected your patients.

"We welcome the investigation into the circumstances surrounding this terrible incident and encourage the team of fire experts from SAPS, and forensic pathology from Health to bring us to a speedy resolution of this impasse," the Minister said.

