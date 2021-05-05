Zimbabwe: Vic Falls Town Clerk Reinstated, As Drama Unfolds in the Resort City

Victoria Falls — Drama continues to unfold in this resort city with local councillors forcing their boss, Mayor Somveli Dlamini, to rescind his suspension of Town Clerk Ronnie Dube.

Dlamini suspended Dube through a letter last week accusing him of corruption, gross incompetence, abuse of office, and causing the municipality to lose revenue.

The mayor was supposed to formally inform a full council of his decision but had not done so by Monday when councillors convened a special meeting and quizzed him for his actions.

They accused Dlamini of not following legal procedures and also of failing to furnish them with tangible allegations against Dube before the city fathers ordered him to reinstate the town clerk with immediate effect.

A resolution seen by NewZimbabwe.com showed that seven councillors attended the meeting with the exception of two who sent apologies.

Last week's suspension letter dated April 28, 2021, was signed by only Dlamini and copied to Local Government Minister July Moyo, Matabeleland North Minister Richard Moyo, and council security.

In the letter, Dlamini told Dube the suspension was with immediate effect and without pay or benefits.

"Councillors moved a motion for a special meeting and met where they asked the mayor to furnish the house with the basis for the allegations which he failed to do," the council's report reads in part.

"The house questioned the mayor's decision which he did without following procedure and resolved that the suspension be revoked as it was null and void, and, therefore, the mayor should reinstate the town clerk in writing."

Dlamini reportedly told his colleagues he had reacted to claims Dube was corruptly running the municipality and wanted investigations to take place.

Last year, Dlamini once suspended Dube in a similar fashion but was forced to rescind his decision after facing resistance from his colleagues.

Residents have expressed concern at the animosity that is seemingly developing in the local authority circles.

In 2020, the MDC Alliance council fired Dlamini as mayor after a unanimous decision made by the other 10 councillors who passed a vote of no confidence on him.

Councillor Richard Mguni was elected to replace him.

However, Mguni had not been sworn in when Local Government Minister Moyo reinstated Dlamini telling the councillors that only a tribunal can remove a constitutionally elected mayor.

Dlamini was not available for comment Tuesday, but it is understood he had not served Dube with a letter of reinstatement although the town clerk continued performing his daily duties.