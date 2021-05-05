Zimbabwe: Rushwaya Case Postponed

Jerry Chifamba/allAfrica
5 May 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Prosper Dembedza

The matter involving Henrietta Rushwaya and her alleged gold smuggling syndicate comprising of Pakistani businessman Ali Mohamed and two State security agents has been postponed to June 18 to allow time for the gold to be weighed.

Prosecutor Mrs Netsai Mushayabasa applied for the postponement saying she had spoken to the investigating officer who indicated that only the weighing process of the gold was left.

Mrs Mushayabasa told the court that the State would furnish the accused persons with a trial date then.

Rushwaya is jointly appearing at the Harare Magistrates' Court along with Mohamed, Stephen Chenjerai Tserai, Raphios Mufandauya and Gift Karanda on smuggling, illegal possession of gold, criminal abuse of office and defeating the course of justice.

Read the original article on The Herald.

