South Africa: Heroin Capsules Have Transformed Durban's Drug Market, Fuelling Violent Competition

4 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime

The port city is almost the only known area in all of East and southern Africa where heroin is widely sold in capsule form. While such capsules are a relatively recent phenomenon, they have quickly become a major part of the heroin market in Durban. Our new research explores the impact these capsules have had there in terms of violence, profitability and local demand for the drug.

This article appears in the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime's monthly East and Southern Africa Risk Bulletin. The Global Initiative (GI-TOC) is a network of more than 500 experts on organised crime drawn from law enforcement, academia, conservation, technology, media, the private sector and development agencies. It publishes research and analysis on emerging criminal threats and works to develop innovative strategies to counter organised crime globally. To receive monthly Risk Bulletin updates, please sign up here.

In early 2020, a police operation targeting a drugs-processing facility in Pinetown, Durban, yielded a significant find: A machine for filling and processing pharmaceutical-style capsules. According to police, the machine was capable of processing up to 25,000 capsules per hour.

This was yet another sign of the trend for capsulised heroin that has been sweeping Durban...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Controversy Around East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline Continues
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Tanzania's President Suluhu Jets Into Kenya, Meets Kenyatta
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.