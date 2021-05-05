South Africa: Labour Embarks On Service Delivery Outreach in Steynsburg

5 May 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

As part of the District Development Model which aims to bring integrated government services, Employment and Labour Deputy Minister Boitumelo Moloi will on Thursday be on a service delivery outreach and Farm inspection in Steynsburg in the Eastern Cape.

The model is an approach towards implementation of policies and to attract business investments, improve sustainable economic development and integrated basic service delivery.

It is an approach to join-up all spheres of government, business and civil society organisation to work in unison.

Patterns of operating in silos as a fundamental challenge facing development in South Africa were identified and lack of coherence in planning, budgeting and implementation was acknowledged by the President in the 2019 and 2020 State of the Nation Addresses.

The programme ensures access to the department's opportunities and services by all South Africans, irrespective of their geographic location and other government departments will be joining in rendering services on the spot.

Deputy Minister Moloi will use the opportunity to assess the impact and pace of the department's services.

Some of the services to be rendered on the day are Work Seeker registration, registration of COID and UIF claims and attending to enquiries that may arise from clients.

The farm inspection will be conducted in Wildebeeskuil Farm with the following areas of focus:

- Employer's compliance with Basic Conditions of Employment Act;

- National Minimum Wage Act;

- Occupational Health and Safety Act;

- Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act; and

- Unemployment Insurance Fund Act.

"These inspections are done to ensure compliance with labour legislation and sustainability of the farming sector in the Eastern Cape whilst creating a conducive environment for both employees and employers," the Department of Labour and Employment said in a statement.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Controversy Around East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline Continues
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Tanzania's President Suluhu Jets Into Kenya, Meets Kenyatta
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.