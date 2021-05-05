South Africa: Jacob Zuma Must Do the Walk of Shame

4 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Oscar Van Heerden

Jacob Zuma sits at his Nkandla homestead, reflecting, resenting, collecting his thoughts and his anger, so as to spin a narrative that he is the victim and all of us are out to get him. How pathetic.

He is no Messiah that's for sure, but the "sorrowful way" must be traversed by former president Jacob Zuma. He won't spend a single day in jail of that I'm certain, but he must subject himself to the walk of shame.

We, South Africans, have to mock him and remind him of his vile deeds between 2009 and 2018. This we must be allowed to do, not because we hate Zuma, no, it's because it will be good for our collective psyche as a people. If a former head of state attempts to undermine our hard-fought, hard-earned democracy, trample on our Constitution and spit in the face of our judiciary, then we must make an example of him and his cohorts. And if Zuma feels he is being left out to dry by his comrades, well, he brought this upon himself.

He became drunk with executive power. Making sure he appointed the most incompetent of individuals in very senior positions in the state....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

