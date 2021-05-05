South Africa: Former Eskom Boss Matshela Koko Denies Playing Leading Role in Mckinsey Contract Negotiations

analysis

Former Eskom group CEO Matshela Koko appeared before the State Capture Commission for the sixth time and denied claims that he was the lead negotiator in the awarding of the infamous McKinsey contract.

Eskom's payout to the transnational consulting company McKinsey and Co and its BEE partner, Gupta-linked company Trillian Management Consulting (TMC), as well as the involvement of Eskom's former group CEO, Matshela Koko, were at the centre of proceedings at the State Capture Commission on Tuesday.

Koko was making his sixth appearance before Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, this time to testify after former Trillian financial advisory CEO Mosilo Mothepu implicated him as the lead negotiator in the awarding of an Eskom contract to TMC and McKinsey. Koko denied all claims linking him to the settlement agreement signed apparently as compensation for the termination of their consulting contract.

A R430-million settlement and subsequent payment were made to McKinsey and TMC, a mere three months after McKinsey began its consulting work at Eskom before the contract was terminated.

Testifying before the commission in January, Mothepu alleged that former Eskom chief financial officer Anoj Singh and Koko were central in the unlawful outsourcing of work to McKinsey and TMC.

Mothepu...