South Africa: We Are All Prisoners of Crime - and the SAPS Must Be Held Accountable

analysis

There are good police officers out there, but their good work seems to be undone by the actions of those who must have no place in the police service. The criminal justice system is infiltrated by unscrupulous characters who are hellbent on defeating the ends of justice for a backhander.

Like many other peace-loving South Africans, I am haunted by a spine-chilling video showing a deadly armed robbery of a civilian in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, on 2 May 2021. In the video, shared by anti-crime activist and social cohesion advocate Yusuf Abramjee on Twitter, the robber follows an unsuspecting man in what looks like a secluded area before shooting him at point-blank range. After committing his heinous crime the robber walks away nonchalantly, as if nothing had happened. In another robbery, a man snatches a cellphone from a female street vendor in daylight before dashing away.

In any normal country, such incidents would have drawn a national outcry that swiftly led to arrests, convictions and retributive justice for the victims and their families. Not in our case. It all seemed like just another day in the Republic. The robberies seem to have been forgotten as swiftly as the crimes were committed....