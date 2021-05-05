Zimbabwe: Former Harare Mayor Herbert Gomba in Court Over Fresh Charges

5 May 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

Former Harare mayor Hebert Gomba was Tuesday hauled before Harare Magistrate Stanford Mambanje facing fresh criminal allegations involving illegal sale of a business stand.

He was, however, remanded out of custody to May 26 on a $20 000 bail.

It is the State's case that on a date unknown to the prosecutor, but sometime in August 2019, Gomba unlawfully used his position as the mayor of Harare and offered business stand number 402 Vainona Township for sale to Hardspec Investment represented by Mavis Madzivanzira and Pauline Gutsa.

The MDC Alliance was expelled as mayor last year after being implicated in a similar scandal of illegal selling council stands. He is out on bail after he was arrested several times before.

It is alleged that Gomba then instructed acting Harare City Council finance director Stanley Ndemera to meet Madzivanzira and Gutsa to show them the said stand and prepare agreement of sale on behalf of council.

"The accused further instructed councillor Luckson Mukunguma who was the chairperson of the finance committee to put on agenda the sale of the said stand in full council meeting," said prosecutor Netsai Mushayabasa.

The full council allegedly approved the sale business land to Hardspec Investment.

However, the court heard the stand was leased to Mt Pleasant Sports Club for 30 years and the contract is expected to expire in 2035.

The state alleges as a result of Gomba, the land was sold to Hardspec Investment by showing them undue favour.

Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved.

