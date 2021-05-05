Namibia: Durand Leads Namibian Medal Haul

NAMIBIAN swimmers excelled at the South African Junior Swimming Championships which took place in Stellenbosch last month, finishing third overall out of more than 40 teams that participated.

Due to Covid restrictions, the South African Junior Championships were held at various venues to minimise travelling and the number of competitors, so not all the South African provinces competed at Stellenbosch, but it was still a very good result for Namibia against mostly teams from the Cape province.

Vineyard Swimming Club from Cape Town was the best performing club with a total of 1 276 points, followed by Tygerberg Aquatics on 823 and the Namibian Swimming Federation team on 808 points.

Oliver Durand was Namibia's best swimmer, winning a total of 12 medals, consisting of four gold, six silver and two bronze medals.

Competing in the boys 12-14 year category, Durand won gold in the 200m butterfly in 2:34,79; the 200m freestyle in 2:07,27; the 100m breaststroke in 1:14,06; and the 200m breaststroke in 2:36,74.

Jessica Humphrey won a gold medal in the girls 12 and under 200m backstroke in a time of 2:41,69, while she won a further two silver and one bronze medal.

She also established a new Namibian record of 5:00,78 in the 400m freestyle, for which she won a silver medal.

Ariana Naukosho won one gold medal in the girls 14-year-old category, with a time of 5:41,46 in the 400m individual medley, while she also won one bronze medal.

Oliver Ohm won three bronze medals in the boys 15-16 year category and established a new Namibian record of 9:11,22 in the 800m freestyle.

Eliphas Nakaleke won two silver and one bronze medal; Maja Brinkmann and Lisa Engelhard each won two silver medals; Maya Stange won one silver and three bronze medals; Lorenzo Esterhuizen and Reza Westerduin won two bronze medals each; and Brave Magonga, Nico Esslinger and Mark Tibazarwa won one bronze medal each.